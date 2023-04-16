40.5 Degrees Celsius: Dhaka breaks another temperature record

Dhaka has recorded its highest temperature in decades soaring to 40.5 degrees Celsius, which was 40.4 degrees Celsius, highest in 58 years, just yesterday.

Amid the severe heat wave sweeping over the country, the weather is likely to continue with very little change in the next 72 hours, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

"Dhaka, Faridpur, Manikgonj, Pabna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga & Kushtia are facing a severe heat wave. A mild to a moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country and it may continue," said a Met Office bulletin issued this morning.

The relative humidity (RH) in Dhaka hit 78% this morning at 6am.

To cope with the scorching heat, medical experts suggested taking some precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and what to do when one is suffering from it.

Staying hydrated and cool is the key under such extreme heat, said Dr Nazirum Mubin, a health officer at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

"Drink plenty of water. Those who are fasting should drink plenty of water between Iftar and Sehri. Avoid tea, coffee. Caffeine in tea and coffee can dehydrate you," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Among other things, he suggested wearing loose and light-colored clothes and not going out of the house unless necessary between 12pm and 4pm.

He also advised avoiding heavy work, taking frequent breaks, finding shade or cool places to rest and using an umbrella.

"Symptoms of heat exhaustion are profuse sweating, weakness, headache, nausea, dizziness and fainting. If you experience any of these symptoms, get to a cool place, drink water and rest," he said, emphasising on noticing the symptoms.

Symptoms of heat stroke include high body temperature, incoherent speech or behavior, and fainting. If you or someone around you has these symptoms, seek medical advice immediately, he further said.

Meteorologist SM Kamrul Hasan told The Business Standard that it would be difficult for people to go out of their houses if the humidity index crosses the 60% mark.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the ongoing heat waves across the country will subside after a week. On or after 21-22 April, there is a chance of rain in the country's Northeast, Sylhet, and Mymensingh regions. If it rains, the temperature will drop a little.