Religious Affairs adviser seeks scholarships for more Bangladeshi students in Algeria

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain has sought more scholarships in Algerian universities for madrasa students, alongside others, from Bangladesh.

Teachers from Algeria's renowned Islamic universities can offer Arabic language and literature courses in Bangladesh's universities and madrasas, the adviser made the proposal at a meeting with Algerian Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdelouahab Saidani at the Secretariat today (5 November).

They discussed issues of mutual interests and cooperation across various fields.

The Algerian ambassador agreed on the proposal on introducing scholarships for Bangladeshi students in Algerian universities and pledged to facilitate the exchange of resource persons to assist in teaching students in Bangladesh.

Khalid Hossain expressed hope that the close relationship between the two countries will be strengthened in the future.

Additional Secretary Md Matiul Islam from the hajj division of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Sadeq Ahmed, the adviser's personal secretary, were present.

