Religious Affairs adviser seeks scholarships for more Bangladeshi students in Algeria

Bangladesh

UNB
05 November, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 06:48 pm

Related News

Religious Affairs adviser seeks scholarships for more Bangladeshi students in Algeria

UNB
05 November, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 06:48 pm
Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain. Photo: Collected
Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain. Photo: Collected

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain has sought more scholarships in Algerian universities for madrasa students, alongside others, from Bangladesh.

Teachers from Algeria's renowned Islamic universities can offer Arabic language and literature courses in Bangladesh's universities and madrasas, the adviser made the proposal at a meeting with Algerian Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdelouahab Saidani at the Secretariat today (5 November).

They discussed issues of mutual interests and cooperation across various fields.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Algerian ambassador agreed on the proposal on introducing scholarships for Bangladeshi students in Algerian universities and pledged to facilitate the exchange of resource persons to assist in teaching students in Bangladesh.

Khalid Hossain expressed hope that the close relationship between the two countries will be strengthened in the future.

Additional Secretary Md Matiul Islam from the hajj division of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Sadeq Ahmed, the adviser's personal secretary, were present.
 

Top News

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain / algeria / Scholarships

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Language on Ballot Paper in New York for U.S. Presidential Election

Bangla Language on Ballot Paper in New York for U.S. Presidential Election

16m | Videos
US Presidential Election: Tight security during polling

US Presidential Election: Tight security during polling

1h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

2h | Videos
Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

2h | Videos