US plans new trade pact with 'like-minded partners,' says senior official

Reuters
08 June, 2022, 09:25 pm
Stacked containers are shown as ships unload their cargo at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Stacked containers are shown as ships unload their cargo at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The Biden administration will press its competitive goals against China with the launch of a new trade pact in the Americas focused on "like-minded partners" with existing free trade agreements, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

Washington, which has trade deals with Canada and Mexico, will use its new Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity to develop new customs, digital trade, labor, environmental and corporate accountability standards despite a lack of any new tariff relief for participating countries. It aims to launch negotiations in early fall, the official said.

