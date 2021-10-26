No end in sight for labour shortages as US companies fight high costs

USA

Reuters
26 October, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 07:14 pm

Related News

No end in sight for labour shortages as US companies fight high costs

Reuters
26 October, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 07:14 pm
A hiring sign is seen in front of a Qdoba restaurant, as many restaurant businesses face staffing shortages in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., June 7, 2021. Picture taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A hiring sign is seen in front of a Qdoba restaurant, as many restaurant businesses face staffing shortages in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., June 7, 2021. Picture taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Labour shortages may be the most intractable of the cost risks that US companies faced in the latest quarter, and as the earnings season moves into its peak there are signs the problem will persist, some strategists say.

Finding and paying for workers is a challenge investors are paying close attention to as third-quarter results come in, with supply bottlenecks and high energy and other commodity prices among other key risks for companies.

Warnings have come already from companies in several industries, including healthcare, with hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc saying higher labour costs seen in the third quarter could stick around longer because of a shortage of workers.

Domino's Pizza cited a shortage of drivers as it reported recently a rare fall in US sales, and FedEx Corp also cited higher labour costs in September when it cut its full-year forecast.

The coming weeks, which bring results from the bulk of S&P 500 companies, should give investors more clues on how long labour pressures could persist.

"We're going to see it come up in the next couple of quarters as we try to continue to reopen," said Mace McCain, chief investment officer at Frost Investment Advisors. "The reopening was delayed by the Delta variant, so we haven't seen the full impact of the labour shortage yet."

Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a research note ahead of this week that there have been some "tentative signs of improvement from supply chain data and commodity prices," while labour market tightness could be a challenge "for many companies for years."

"Our economists expect Covid-related pressure on labour market supply will ease in coming months but forecast a US unemployment rate of 3.5% by the end of 2022, meaning companies will continue to face many of the labour market challenges they face today," they wrote.

Among stocks within the leisure and hospitality industry, low-labour-cost names have outperformed high-labour-cost peers for months, the Goldman strategists said, noting that in the broader market, "the most asset- and labour-efficient firms have outperformed peers in recent years and in recent weeks."

Recent economic data has underscored the tightening labour market trend. The latest data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a 19-month low in the week ended Oct. 16, marking a second straight week that claims remained below 300,000 as employers hold on to workers amid an acute labour shortage.

US companies managed to keep profit margins at record levels in the second quarter, but rising costs have sparked some concern among investors.

So far this reporting period, stronger-than-expected earnings have raised the year-over-year profit growth forecast for S&P 500 companies to 34.8%, up from about 30% at the start of the month, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

To be sure, a labour shortage is good news for people out of work and looking for a job. And there are several signs that suggest the labour shortage may be temporary, Thomas Lee, managing partner and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, wrote in recent note.

"Labor usage is actually 4.9 million lower now than pre- Covid-19," he wrote. "Has the economy permanently changed during Covid-19 that somehow less people working means a tighter labour market? Nope."

Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago, said labour shortages seem to be more of a problem for some industries than others.

"Customer-facing businesses" that were forced to close during the pandemic lockdowns are having a hard time filling jobs and getting back up to speed, he said, while "manufacturers never quite completely shut down."

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

USA / Labour Shortage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

8h | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

8h | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

8h | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF