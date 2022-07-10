IMF hopes for resolution of Sri Lanka crisis to allow bailout talks

Sri Lanka Crisis

Reuters
10 July, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 03:32 pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it is hoping for a resolution to Sri Lanka's political turmoil that will allow a resumption of talks for a bailout package after a violent day of protests.

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign on Wednesday after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence and secretariat on Saturday, an official said. Protesters also set fire to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence.

"We hope for a resolution of the current situation that will allow for resumption of our dialogue on an IMF-supported program," the IMF said in a statement.

