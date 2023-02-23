Embattled Adani invests $442 million in cash-strapped Sri Lanka

South Asia

Hindustan Times
23 February, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 07:29 pm

Related News

Embattled Adani invests $442 million in cash-strapped Sri Lanka

Gautam Adani news: The Gujarat tycoon - once the second richest man in the world - is now 29 on the Bloomberg Billionaires index, after the Hindenburg report cost his companies over $120 billion

Hindustan Times
23 February, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 07:29 pm
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

In a boost to the embattled Adani Group, Sri Lanka's Board of Investment on Wednesday approved the commissioning of two wind power plants by Adani Green Energy Limited for a total of $442 million. This will be crisis-hit island nation's first major foreign investment since it declared bankruptcy last year.

The Board of Investment - the 'apex agency for foreign direct investment in Sri Lanka' - said the two would be commissioned in two years and added to the island nation's power grid by 2025.

Adani Green Energy is the apple-to-airport group's renewable energy unit.

According to Reuters, Adani officials are in Colombo to evaluate future projects, including a $700 million port terminal at Sri Lanka's largest port - a project seen as a bid to address India's concerns over China's growing influence in the area.

The firm is building a 1.4 km long, 20 metre deep jetty next to a Chinese-run terminal at the only deep-sea container port between Dubai and Singapore.

The news comes as some good news for Gautam Adani's conglomerate which this week saw the combined equity market value of its 10 companies slip below the $100 billion mark, even as the billionaire tycoon hires legal and communications firms to reassure investors after short-seller Hindenburg Research's report alleging 'brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud'.

Adani himself has tumbled down the list of the world's richest men - from No 2 on Bloomberg's list to No 29 this morning. His net worth is below $50 billion.

Gautam Adani has denied any wrongdoing and the government has distanced itself from the group, particularly amid claims of overexposure by public financial bodies like the State Bank of India.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India chief Shaktikanta Das this month both stressed strong regulatory measures that govern the Indian banking sector.

Their reassurances, however, have been largely dismissed by a political opposition that has targeted prime minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party with allegations of 'favouring' the Adani Group.

Sri Lanka's power woes

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has been struggling with a financial crisis of its own for several months now and last week hiked power prices by a staggering 66 per cent to nail down a $2.9 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund; power prices were hiked by 75 per cent last year.

Sri Lanka's financial crisis has severely impacted life for its beleaguered citizens, who made headlines last year after they took to the streets to protest spiralling cost-of-living and had violent clashes state security personnel.

It will hope Adani's plants can kickstart a recovery - at least for the power generation sector - amid hopes it will also generate 1,500 to 2,000 new jobs.

Top News / World+Biz

Adani Green Energy Lt / Adani Group / Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka economic crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

9h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

9h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

10h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

35m | TBS Stories
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

9h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

21h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business