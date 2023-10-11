Israel-Palestine war: US doubles down on Israel support as bombs rain on Gaza

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

United States President Joe Biden has redoubled his support for Israel as bombs continue to rain down on Gaza following Saturday's attacks on Israel by Hamas.

As Joe Biden pledged support for Israel and issued a warning to anyone seeking to take advantage of the situation, Israel vowed to escalate its attack with a ground offensive. It has called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists, as Israeli airlines added flights to bring reservists back to the country.

With the war entering its fifth day, 900 Palestinians have been killed and 4,600 wounded in the crowded coastal enclave, with the Israeli death count climbing to 1,200 people, according to Al Jazeera.

Over 260,000 Gazans displaced in Israeli airstrikes: UN

More than 260,000 people have been displaced from their homes in Gaza as the Israeli military continues to bombard the Palestinian enclave, the UN said.

This reresents the "highest number of people displaced since the 50-day escalation of hostilities in 2014", it said in an update on Tuesday night. The number is expected to rise further.

The Gaza Strip is home to about 2.3 million people and has one of the highest population densities in the world.

Confrontations reported in Occupied East Jerusalem

Al Jazeera is getting reports of confrontations between young Palestinians and Israeli police in the Occupied East Jerusalem's Shuafat neighbourhood.

A video clip obtained by Al Jazeera Arabic showed traces of possible gunfire exchange amid sounds of repeated gunfire.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Canada to evacuate citizens from Israel

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly says her government is planning to "begin the assisted departure of Canadians from Tel Aviv in the coming days".

Aircraft from the Canadian Armed Forces will be deployed for the operation, she said.

My message to Canadians in Israel, West Bank and Gaza: pic.twitter.com/lbUxpVr66i— Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) October 10, 2023

Putin blames US policy failures for Israel-Hamas war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued his first comments on the latest Israel-Hamas war, describing it as a result of failed US foreign policy.

Speaking at the start of his talks with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani, Putin said on Tuesday that "many will agree with me that this is a vivid example of the failure of the US policies in the Middle East".

The US, he said, has "tried to monopolise the settlement, but, regrettably hasn't bothered to search for compromises that would be acceptable to both parties and, just the opposite, sought to enforce their own view of how it should be done, exerting pressure on both parties".

Putin said the US has failed "to take vital interests of the Palestinian people into account", ignoring UN General Assembly resolutions envisaging the creation of an independent Palestinian state.