Why British public is not choosing its leader amid calls for polls

Europe

Hindustan Times
25 October, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 11:58 am

Related News

Why British public is not choosing its leader amid calls for polls

Hindustan Times
25 October, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 11:58 am
People queue for food in the financial district of Canary Wharf as it was announced that British consumer price inflation hit an annual rate of 9.0% in April in London, Britain, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
People queue for food in the financial district of Canary Wharf as it was announced that British consumer price inflation hit an annual rate of 9.0% in April in London, Britain, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Observers of British politics can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through prime ministers without holding an election.

While the opposition Labour Party is demanding an election, the governing Conservatives have just chosen another leader from within their own ranks — Rishi Sunak, the third prime minister since September. They have the right to do so because of the way Britain's parliamentary democracy works.

Britons never actually vote for their prime ministers

Britain is divided into 650 local constituencies, and during an election voters tick a box for the representative they want to become their local member of Parliament. In most cases, this will be a member of one of the country's major political parties: the Conservatives, the Labour Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens.

The party that wins the majority of seats in the House of Commons gets to form a government, and that party's leader automatically becomes the prime minister. While coalitions are possible, Britain's voting system favors the two largest parties — the Conservatives or Labour. In most cases a single party will take an absolute majority of seats, as is the case for the Conservatives in the current Parliament.

The party of government can change leader according to its own rules, and that person becomes prime minister without the need for a national election.

Will there be a general election soon?

The last general election in Britain was in 2019 and constitutionally another is not required until 2024. But with the selection of a third prime minister by just a tiny proportion of the population, a lot of Britons are beginning to wonder why they are not getting a chance to influence who their next leader is. The clamor for a general election in the near future is only likely to get louder.

The prime minister has the power to call an election earlier, but with the Conservative Party trailing well behind the opposition Labour Party in the latest polls, Sunak is unlikely to do so.

Lawmakers can also trigger an election by winning a vote of no-confidence in the government in the House of Commons, but that would require many Conservatives to vote against their own party's government.

World+Biz

UK PM / UK election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

3h | Panorama
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

23h | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

1d | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

2h | Videos
Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

5h | Videos
Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

6h | Videos
Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka