UK, US, Canada back Yunus-led interim govt in Bangladesh

Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead the upcoming interim government. File Photo: Collected

The United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada have all welcomed the appointment of Professor Muhammad Yunus as chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, underscoring the need for peace, democratic governance, and the protection of human rights.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed the nation's support for the interim government, stating, "The people of Bangladesh deserve accountability and a peaceful pathway to an inclusive democratic future. We urge all actors to prevent further violence and loss of life."

Similarly, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly reiterated Canada's call for calm and inclusive governance. She highlighted the importance of broad political participation, including minorities, youth, and women, in Bangladesh's democratic process.

"Canada reiterates its calls for calm and urges all parties to work together to promote the principles of democratic and inclusive governance, respect for human rights, and the rule of law," said Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly in a statement.

She added, "Canada supports a peaceful way forward and welcomes the inauguration of the new interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus. This is the first step in restoring peace, to pave the way for free and fair elections and democratic governance."

She also urged the interim government to maintain access to communication channels and ensure accountability for recent violence, reports UNB.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also welcomed Professor Yunus's leadership, sharing his support through social media.

"I welcome the swearing-in of Dr Muhammad Yunus to lead the interim government in Bangladesh," Blinken said, adding that the United States supports his call for calm and peace.

Blinken underscored the United States' commitment to working with Bangladesh as it charts a democratic and prosperous future for the people.

Globally acclaimed economist Prof Yunus was sworn in as the chief adviser of the interim government on Thursday night. The collective stance of these nations underscores the global community's support for the interim government.