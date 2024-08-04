Dozens arrested after protest disorder spreads in UK

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 11:01 pm

Dozens arrested after protest disorder spreads in UK

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 11:01 pm
Police officers detain an anti-immigration demonstrator during a protest in Manchester, Britain, August 3, 2024. REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Police officers detain an anti-immigration demonstrator during a protest in Manchester, Britain, August 3, 2024. REUTERS/Manon Cruz

At least 147 people were arrested after demonstrations organised by far-right groups descended into riots in UK towns and cities on Saturday.

There was unrest in Hull, Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool and Belfast, with missiles thrown, shops looted and police attacked in some places. Other smaller demonstrations elsewhere did not turn violent, reports BBC.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to give police forces the government's "full support" to take action against "extremists" attempting to "sow hate".

Tensions rose after the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

In Liverpool, bricks, bottles and a flare were thrown at police, one officer was hit in the head when a chair was thrown, and another was kicked and knocked off his motorbike.

Around one thousand anti-immigration protestors, some of whom were shouting Islamophobic slurs, were confronted by counter-protesters.

A few hundred anti-fascist demonstrators gathered near Liverpool's Lime Street station at lunchtime, calling for unity and tolerance, chanting "refugees are welcome here" and "Nazi scum, off our streets".

Police in riot gear with dogs struggled to keep the two sides apart and reinforcements were called to try and maintain order.

The unrest continued into the early hours of Sunday morning, with fireworks launched towards police officers wearing riot gear.

