Russian soldiers killing Ukrainian civilians: Report

A local resident walks along an empty street with residential buildings damaged by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Russian soldiers have been seen shooting dead unarmed civilians in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, said a BBC report.

The killings was captured on CCTV cameras, the footage, which was obtained by the BBC, is now being investigated by Ukrainian prosecutors as a suspected war crime.

"The video clearly shows heavily armed Russian soldiers shooting the two unarmed Ukrainians and then looting the business," the BBC report said.

It added that the Russians arrived in a stolen van daubed with the V sign used by Russian forces and the words Tank Spetsnaz in black paint.

There has been fierce fighting on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital.