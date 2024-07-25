Netherlands, Denmark ready to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Reuters
25 July, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 02:14 pm

A Leopard 2 tank is seen as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits a position of Ukrainian troops in a front line, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, Ukraine October 3, 2023. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File photo
A Leopard 2 tank is seen as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits a position of Ukrainian troops in a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, Ukraine October 3, 2023. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File photo

The Netherlands and Denmark are ready to deliver 14 refurbished Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the Dutch defence ministry said on Thursday. 

Both countries in April last year said they would buy the tanks from a third party and get them ready for battle in Ukraine. 

The tanks have been completely revised by German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, and after months of testing are now ready to be delivered before the end of the summer, the Dutch ministry said. It did not give a shipment date. 

"The Leopard 2A4 tanks can help Ukraine gain the upper hand on the battlefield," it said in a statement. 

"It has large firepower, offers good protection to its crew and is fast."     

 

