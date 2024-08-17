Netherlands PM extends best wishes to Chief Adviser

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof has written to interim government's Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and said that he looks forward to supporting the Prof Yunus-led interim government and further deepening cooperation between the two countries.

The Dutch Prime Minister extended his best wishes on the establishment of Bangladesh's interim government.

"I wish you every success in the important yet difficult transitional tasks that lie ahead," he said.

These include restoring law and order, ensuring accountability and preparing Bangladesh for democratic elections.

"Our countries enjoy long-standing and cordial bilateral ties," said the Dutch Prime Minister.