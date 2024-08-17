Netherlands PM extends best wishes to Chief Adviser

Foreign Policy

UNB
17 August, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 12:35 pm

Related News

Netherlands PM extends best wishes to Chief Adviser

The Dutch Prime Minister extended his best wishes on the establishment of Bangladesh's interim government.

UNB
17 August, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 12:35 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof has written to interim government's Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and said that he looks forward to supporting the Prof Yunus-led interim government and further deepening cooperation between the two countries.

The Dutch Prime Minister extended his best wishes on the establishment of Bangladesh's interim government.

"I wish you every success in the important yet difficult transitional tasks that lie ahead," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

These include restoring law and order, ensuring accountability and preparing Bangladesh for democratic elections.

"Our countries enjoy long-standing and cordial bilateral ties," said the Dutch Prime Minister.

Top News

Bangladesh / Foreign Affairs / Netherlands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

3d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

17h | Videos
The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

18h | Videos
Chinese Firm Zeekr Claims 80% Charge in Just 10 Minutes for EV

Chinese Firm Zeekr Claims 80% Charge in Just 10 Minutes for EV

2h | Videos
MPox Virus Outbreak Rising; WHO Issues Alert; How Does It Spread?

MPox Virus Outbreak Rising; WHO Issues Alert; How Does It Spread?

4h | Videos