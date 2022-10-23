China's Xi Jinping clinches third term, with loyalists on Standing Committee

China

Reuters
23 October, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 11:17 am

Related News

China's Xi Jinping clinches third term, with loyalists on Standing Committee

He is now the country's most influential leader since founder Mao Zedong

Reuters
23 October, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 11:17 am
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a ceremony at the Monument to the People&#039;s Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs&#039; Day, in Beijing, China September 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day, in Beijing, China September 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China's Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.

Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang followed Xi onto the stage at the Great Hall of the People as the new leadership team was introduced, meaning he is likely to succeed Li Keqiang as premier when he retires in March.

The other members of the seven-man Standing Committee, China's top governing body, are Zhao Leji and Wang Huning, who return from the previous committee, and newcomers Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi. Li Qiang is also new to the Standing Committee.

China's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled

All are perceived to have close allegiance to Xi, 69, who was also re-appointed on Sunday as chairman of the Central Military Commission.

"An abnormally lopsided victory for one faction, which is rare in the tradition of the Communist Party, in the past there would be a rough balance of power," said Willy Lam, Senior Fellow at US think tank the Jamestown Foundation.

"It means there won't be any checks and balances. Xi Jinping also has total control over the larger Politburo and Central Committee," he said.

China’s Communist Party capable of new, greater miracles: Xi Jinping

The unveiling of the Standing Committee and the larger 24-member Politburo comes a day after the closing of the ruling Communist Party's 20th Congress, where amendments were added to the party charter aimed at cementing the core status of Xi and the guiding role of his political thought within the party.

The Standing Committee lineup is further confirmation that Xi's grip on power is undiminished by the events of a tumultuous year, including a sharp economic slowdown, frustration over his zero-Covid policy, and China's increasing estrangement from the West, exacerbated by his support for Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"In terms of policymaking, it does mean that there is likely to be more deference to Xi Jinping's own views about how to move the country and the economy forward," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore.

These are China's seven most powerful men

"I can imagine that zero-Covid policy is likely more entrenched, and there's going to be further push on this issue of common prosperity and the like," he said.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Chinese President Xi Jinping / Xi Jinping / china / China politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chef&#039;s Table Courtside at United City, Madani Avenue. Photo: Courtesy

Chef’s Table: Take your taste buds on a world tour

1h | Food
Tourists would actively participate in preparing the meals so they get a taste of rural lifestyle. Photo: Sarah Steiner

Taabu Ekduaria: Setting the pathway to village tourism

3h | Panorama
Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

23h | Mode
Orange-headed Thrush foraging. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-headed Thrush: ‘Love again, song again, nest again, young again’

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

16h | Videos
Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

16h | Videos
Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

20h | Videos
Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram