Putin congratulates China's Xi on unprecedented third term

World+Biz

Reuters
23 October, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 01:54 pm

Related News

Putin congratulates China's Xi on unprecedented third term

Reuters
23 October, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 01:54 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with athletes, participants of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, in Moscow, Russia September 11, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with athletes, participants of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, in Moscow, Russia September 11, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday on securing an unprecedented third term as leader, and said he looked forward to further developing a "comprehensive partnership" between their two countries.

"The results of the Party Congress fully confirm your high political authority, as well as the unity of the party you lead," Putin told Xi, according to the Kremlin's website.

Xi and Putin signed a "no limits" partnership agreement in February, three weeks before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since then, China has taken a careful line, criticising Western sanctions against Russia but stopping short of endorsing or assisting in the military campaign.

Last month during a face-to-face meeting between the pair, Putin said he understood Xi had "questions and concerns" about the situation in Ukraine, a surprising public acknowledgment of differences between them over the war.

Moscow increasingly sees Beijing as a key geopolitical and economic partner in the face of Western sanctions and isolation, and Putin has sought to foster warm personal ties with Xi.

The Russian president said he was confident that Xi's reappointment would "strengthen China's position in the international arena" and help the country realise its vast domestic investment and development plans, the Kremlin said.

Top News

Russia-China / Putin / Xi Jinping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chef&#039;s Table Courtside at United City, Madani Avenue. Photo: Courtesy

Chef’s Table: Take your taste buds on a world tour

5h | Food
Graphics: TBS

Chabot-Khanna resolution and 1971 Genocide

3h | Panorama
As Kharge will soon discover, the presidency of a national party in the Modi era is a poisoned chalice. Photo: Reuters

Modi has little to fear from new Congress leader

1h | Panorama
Tourists would actively participate in preparing the meals so they get a taste of rural lifestyle. Photo: Sarah Steiner

Taabu Ekduaria: Setting the pathway to village tourism

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

3h | Videos
Key factors of Pakistan-India match

Key factors of Pakistan-India match

3h | Videos
Who are running for the post of UK PM?

Who are running for the post of UK PM?

3h | Videos
A bustling maritime and offshore exhibition

A bustling maritime and offshore exhibition

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram