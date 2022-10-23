China's new elite Communist Party leadership

China

Reuters
23 October, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 02:51 pm

Related News

China's new elite Communist Party leadership

Reuters
23 October, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 02:51 pm
A combination picture shows Chinese leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. China&#039;s ruling Communist Party unveiled its new seven-member Politburo Standing Committee on October 23, 2022. Pictures taken October 16, 2022 and October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Tingshu Wang
A combination picture shows Chinese leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. China's ruling Communist Party unveiled its new seven-member Politburo Standing Committee on October 23, 2022. Pictures taken October 16, 2022 and October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Tingshu Wang

Xi Jinping on Sunday secured a third term as leader of China's ruling Communist Party and unveiled a seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, which he heads, that will determine the path of the country's development in the next five years.

Below are the personnel elected on Sunday by the Central Committee, the biggest of the party's top decision-making bodies, to the pinnacle of China's political power.

Apart from Xi, the new Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) saw the return of two other members to the seven-person group - Zhao Leji and Wang Huning.

Premier Li Keqiang, who had held the number two PSC position after the 2012 and 2017 party congresses, was not in the new PSC as expected, after exiting the bigger Central Committee on Saturday.

Replacing him is Li Qiang, party chief of Shanghai. Joining him in the PSC were Cai Qi, party chief of Beijing; Ding Xuexiang, effectively Xi's chief-of-staff; and Li Xi, party chief of Guangdong. The four men were in the 25-person Politburo formed after the 2017 congress.

General Secretary of the Central Committee:

Xi Jinping

Standing Committee of the Political Bureau, or Politburo, of the Central Committee (seven members):

Xi Jinping, 69

Li Qiang, 63

Zhao Leji, 65

Wang Huning, 67

Cai Qi, 66

Ding Xuexiang, 60

Li Xi, 66

The Politburo, the second-highest decision-making body in the party, shrank to 24 members from 25, with no woman in the group for the first time in years, as Vice Premier Sun Chunlan retired.

Also prominently dropped from the Politburo was Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, 59, who was previously considered a contender to become the next premier. Hu remains in the larger Central Committee.

Politburo of the Central Committee (24 members, including PSC members):

Wang Yi, 69, state councillor and foreign minister

Zhang Youxia, 72, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission

He Weidong, 65, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission

He Lifeng, 65, head of the National Development and Reform Commission

Chen Wenqing, 62, party chief of ministry of state security

Huang Kunming, 65, head of the Central Committee's propaganda department

Li Shulei, 58, deputy head of the Central Committee's propaganda department

Shi Taifeng, 66, member of the Central Committee's Secretariat

Chen Miner, 62, party chief of Chongqing

Ma Xingrui, 63, party chief of Xinjiang

Yuan Jiajun, 60, party chief of Zhejiang

Yin Li, 60, party chief of Fujian

Li Ganjie, 57, party chief of Shandong

Liu Guozhong, 60, party chief of Shaanxi

Zhang Guoqing, 58, party chief of Liaoning

Li Hongzhong, 66, party chief of Tianjin

Chen Jining, 58, mayor of Beijing

Central Military Commission Chairman:

Xi Jinping

Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Secretary:

Li Xi

World+Biz

China Communist Party / Politburo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chef&#039;s Table Courtside at United City, Madani Avenue. Photo: Courtesy

Chef’s Table: Take your taste buds on a world tour

5h | Food
Graphics: TBS

Chabot-Khanna resolution and 1971 Genocide

3h | Panorama
As Kharge will soon discover, the presidency of a national party in the Modi era is a poisoned chalice. Photo: Reuters

Modi has little to fear from new Congress leader

57m | Panorama
Tourists would actively participate in preparing the meals so they get a taste of rural lifestyle. Photo: Sarah Steiner

Taabu Ekduaria: Setting the pathway to village tourism

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

3h | Videos
Key factors of Pakistan-India match

Key factors of Pakistan-India match

3h | Videos
Who are running for the post of UK PM?

Who are running for the post of UK PM?

3h | Videos
A bustling maritime and offshore exhibition

A bustling maritime and offshore exhibition

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram