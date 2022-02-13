China issues blizzard alert in first Beijing snowfall of Olympics

China

Reuters
13 February, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 05:58 pm

Related News

China issues blizzard alert in first Beijing snowfall of Olympics

Reuters
13 February, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 05:58 pm
Photo :BSS/AFP
Photo :BSS/AFP

The China Meterological Administration issued a blizzard warning for Sunday saying significant snowfall is expected in large parts of northern China including Beijing, the capital and current site of the Winter Olympics.

The weekend snowfall, which had already begun in some areas on Saturday, is the capital's first since the Winter Olympics opened on 4 February, government notices showed.

The Women's Freeski slopestyle qualification in Zhangjiakou, featuring Team China gold medalist Eileen Gu, was rescheduled to later on Sunday due to the snow, a notice on the Beijing 2022 official Olympic website said.

The authorities issued a blue blizzard warning, the lowest of the country's four-tiered alerts, with some regions forecast to receive up to 4 cm (1.6 inches) of snow. They advised the public to cut back on unnecessary outdoor activities.

"It is expected that there will be heavy snow in parts of central and southern Inner Mongolia, northern Shanxi, central and northern Hebei, northern Beijing, southern Tianjin, eastern and southern Liaoning, and Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains today," the China Meterological Administration notice said.

Beijing temperatures dropped, with the Beijing Meteorological Observatory forecasting a minimum temperature of -6 degrees Celsius (21°F).

Top News / World+Biz

Beijing olympic / Beijing 2022 / Beijing snowfall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

7h | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

10h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Ace the perfect Basanta look with Shesher Kobita

10h | Mode
A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

2h | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

2h | Videos
Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

5h | Videos
Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director