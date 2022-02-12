Mixed team events at Olympics showcase greater gender balance

Sports

BSS
12 February, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 04:27 pm

Related News

Mixed team events at Olympics showcase greater gender balance

More than half of all events at the Beijing Games feature women, thanks to the addition of two more women's events and four new mixed team ones - in ski jumping, aerials, snowboard cross and short track speed skating.

BSS
12 February, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 04:27 pm
Mixed team events at Olympics showcase greater gender balance

The Beijing Olympics are the most gender-balanced Winter Games ever, with competitors saying the expansion of mixed team events "means a lot" and helps drive up standards in women's sport.

More than half of all events at the Beijing Games feature women, thanks to the addition of two more women's events and four new mixed team ones - in ski jumping, aerials, snowboard cross and short track speed skating.

The two new women's events that have been added to the Beijing Olympics
programme are monobob in bobsleigh and Big Air, which was won by California-born Chinese freestyle skiing star Eileen Gu.

Women account for a record 45 per cent of athletes at the Beijing Games, up from 41 per cent in Pyeongchang four years ago.

Three countries -Ecuador, Kosovo and Malaysia - have a female athlete at the Winter Olympics for the first time.

International Olympic Committee sports director Kit McConnell said greater female representation "is not just a statistic".

"We have record levels of female participation, record numbers of female athletes, record numbers of both female and mixed events at these Games," he said.

Competitor Ashley Caldwell, part of the winning US aerial team, said there was "always room to develop" when it comes to representation in sport but hoped the event could "showcase" women athletes.

"I've always pushed myself to do harder tricks to show the world that women can do it," she said.

"To have more women in sport at a high level is great for the world - empowering people around the world to respect women and to be in the sport."

Cricket

Beijing 2022 / Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

8h | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

5h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Engineers creates Bird likes Robotic drone

Engineers creates Bird likes Robotic drone

1h | Videos
Recycled glass turns into treasure

Recycled glass turns into treasure

1h | Videos
Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

20h | Videos
Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 