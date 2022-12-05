West African leaders plan peacekeeping force to counter 'coup belt' reputation

Africa

Reuters
05 December, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 09:11 am

Related News

West African leaders plan peacekeeping force to counter 'coup belt' reputation

Reuters
05 December, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 09:11 am
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Guinea-Bissau&#039;s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, President of the ECOWAS Commission Omar Alieu Touray, Minister of Federal Capital Territory Mohammed Bello meet at the ground breaking ceremony of the new Ecowas secretariat in Abuja, Nigeria December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, President of the ECOWAS Commission Omar Alieu Touray, Minister of Federal Capital Territory Mohammed Bello meet at the ground breaking ceremony of the new Ecowas secretariat in Abuja, Nigeria December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

West African leaders said on Sunday they would establish a regional peacekeeping force to intervene in member states to help restore security and constitutional order in a region that has witnessed several coups in the past two years.

West and Central Africa has made strides in the past decade to shed its reputation as a "coup belt", but the Economic Commission for West African States (ECOWAS) wants to do more to boost constitutional government in its member states.

"The leaders of ECOWAS have decided to recalibrate our security architecture to ensure that we take care of our own security in the region," the leaders said in a communique after an annual summit in Nigeria's capital Abuja.

"The leaders are determined to establish a regional force that will intervene in the event of need, whether this is in the area of security, terrorism (or to) ... restore constitutional order in member countries."

ECOWAS did not give any details of how the force would be constituted but said defence chiefs would meet next month to work out how it would operate.

The ECOWAS leaders also expressed concern over the continued detention of 46 Ivorian soldiers in Mali. They asked Malian authorities to release the soldiers by the end of this month.

If the soldiers were not released, ECOWAS leaders "reserve the right and they have taken the decision to take certain measures but they would appeal and call on the authorities of Mali to release the soldiers."

On Guinea, the leaders said the military authorities should immediately have an inclusive dialogue with all the parties and politicians, and also expressed serious concern about the security situation in Burkina Faso, which had a coup in October.

Top News / World+Biz

Economic Commission for West African States (ECOWAS) / West Africa / coup / Peacekeeping force / peacekeeping / Peacekeeping mission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

51m | Brands
Photo: Collected

When your home appliances can 'think' for themselves

51m | Brands
A nurse giving neonatal training to mothers, newborns, and their relatives at the SCANU at Shishu Hospital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Noora Health: Training family members to care for a patient 

1h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

FIFA World Cup: The silent battle of jersey sponsors

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

10h | Videos
Brazil: Road to World Cup final

Brazil: Road to World Cup final

11h | Videos
Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

11h | Videos
Tiebreakers both happy and painful

Tiebreakers both happy and painful

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence