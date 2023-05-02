Initial autopsies show children starved, asphyxiated in Kenyan cult

Africa

Reuters
02 May, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 09:17 am

Related News

Initial autopsies show children starved, asphyxiated in Kenyan cult

Reuters
02 May, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 09:17 am
Naomi Kahindi, who lost her sister and her children, all of them followers of a Christian cult named &quot;Good News International Church&quot;, who believed they would go to heaven, if they starved themselves to death in Shakahola, mourns at the Malindi sub district hospital mortuary in Malindi, Kilifi county, Kenya April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Naomi Kahindi, who lost her sister and her children, all of them followers of a Christian cult named "Good News International Church", who believed they would go to heaven, if they starved themselves to death in Shakahola, mourns at the Malindi sub district hospital mortuary in Malindi, Kilifi county, Kenya April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

The bodies of several children exhumed in eastern Kenya showed signs of starvation and in some cases asphyxiation, a government pathologist said on Monday, as investigators began the first autopsies on over 100 people linked to a doomsday cult.

On Monday investigators said they had completed 10 autopsies, comprising nine children aged between 18 months and 10 years, and one female adult, from the 101 bodies discovered last month in shallow graves in Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County.

Authorities say the dead were followers of the Good News International Church, lead by pastor Paul Mackenzie, whom they accuse of instructing worshippers to starve themselves to death in order to be the first to go to heaven before the end of the world.

Eight cult members who were found emaciated in the forest died later. So far, 44 people have been rescued.

Mackenzie has been in police custody since 14 April alongside 14 other suspected cult members.

"Generally, most of them had features of starvation. We saw features of people who had not eaten. There was no food in the stomach," chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor told reporters.

Two showed signs of asphyxiation, he added.

The deaths amount to one of the worst cult-related tragedies in recent history and the toll is expected to rise further, with the Kenyan Red Cross saying more than 300 people have been reported missing.

Mackenzie has made no public comment. Reuters spoke to two lawyers acting for Mackenzie but both declined to comment on the accusations against him.

Children account for most of the bodies recovered so far, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said on Friday.

Oduor said the government was collecting DNA samples from people who had reported missing relatives. He said the matching process would take at least a month to complete.

On Sunday, President William Ruto said he would appoint a judicial commission of inquiry this week to probe what happened in Shakahola.

World+Biz

Kenya / asphyxiation / starvation / cult

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

1d | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1d | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

1d | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

1d | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

1d | TBS Today
Shah Banik's 200 year old wonder medicine store

Shah Banik's 200 year old wonder medicine store

16h | TBS Stories
History of Sharbat

History of Sharbat

19h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

4
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada