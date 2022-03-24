WikiLeaks' Assange gets married in UK high-security jail

World+Biz

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 09:18 am

Related News

WikiLeaks' Assange gets married in UK high-security jail

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 09:18 am
Stella Moris departs HMP Belmarsh prison after her wedding to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, in London, Britain March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Stella Moris departs HMP Belmarsh prison after her wedding to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, in London, Britain March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange married his long-term partner Stella Moris inside a British high-security prison on Wednesday at a small ceremony attended by just four guests, two official witnesses and two guards.

Assange is being held in jail while US authorities seek his extradition to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables more than a decade ago.

"I am very happy and very sad. I love Julian with all my heart, and I wish he were here," Moris said outside the gates of Belmarsh prison following the ceremony.

The 50-year-old Australian, who denies any wrongdoing, has been in the southeast London jail since 2019, and before that was holed up in the Ecuadorean Embassy in the British capital for seven years.

While living at the embassy he fathered two children with Moris, a lawyer more than a decade his junior, whom he met in 2011 when she started work on his legal team. Their relationship began in 2015.

The registrar-led nuptialstook place during visiting hours at the prison, where some of Britain's most notorious criminals have served sentences, including child murderer Ian Huntley. Afterwards, the guests were asked to leave immediately.

For the occasion, Moris wore a lilac satin wedding dress and Assange a kilt - a nod to his family ties to Scotland - which were created by British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who has campaigned against his extradition.

The bridal dress featured an inscription of a personal message from Westwood, and the long veil was embroidered with words such as "valiant", "relentless" and "free enduring love".

"To me, Julian is a pure soul and a freedom fighter," Westwood said.

Outside the jail, Moris cut a wedding cake and gave a speech to supporters who had gathered for the occasion.

"You know what we are going through is cruel and inhuman," she said. "The love that we have for each other carries us through this situation and any other that will come. He is the most amazing person in the world. He is wonderful and he should be free."

Assange suffered a blow earlier this month when he was denied permission to launch an appeal at Britain's Supreme Court against a decision to extradite him. However, he could still challenge the government's ratification of the extradition. 

Top News

Julian Assange / WikiLeaks founder Assange

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

21h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

14h | Videos
World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

14h | Videos
German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

14h | Videos
Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market