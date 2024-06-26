WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange lands in Australia after US guilty plea

World+Biz

Reuters
26 June, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 04:36 pm

Related News

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange lands in Australia after US guilty plea

Assange disembarked from a private jet at Canberra airport just after 7:30 p.m. (1130 GMT), waving to waiting media before passionately kissing his wife, Stella, and lifting her off the ground.

Reuters
26 June, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 04:36 pm
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he arrives in Canberra, Australia, June 26, 2024. REUTERS/Edgar Su
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he arrives in Canberra, Australia, June 26, 2024. REUTERS/Edgar Su

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange landed in Australia on Wednesday to an ecstatic welcome after pleading guilty to violating U.S. espionage law in a deal that sets him free from a 14-year legal battle.

Assange disembarked from a private jet at Canberra airport just after 7:30 p.m. (1130 GMT), waving to waiting media before passionately kissing his wife, Stella, and lifting her off the ground.

He embraced his father before entering the terminal building with his legal team.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His arrival ends a saga in which Assange spent more than five years in a British high-security jail and seven years in asylum at the Ecuadorean embassy in London battling extradition to Sweden on sexual assault allegations and to the US, where he faced 18 criminal charges.

Those charges stemmed from WikiLeaks' release in 2010 of hundreds of thousands of classified US military documents on Washington's wars in Afghanistan and Iraq - one of the largest breaches of secret information in US history.

During a three-hour hearing held earlier in the US territory of Saipan, Assange pleaded guilty to one criminal count of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified national defence documents but said he had believed the US Constitution's First Amendment, which protects free speech, shielded his activities.

"Working as a journalist I encouraged my source to provide information that was said to be classified in order to publish that information," he told the court.

"I believed the First Amendment protected that activity but I accept that it was...a violation of the espionage statute."

Chief US District Judge Ramona V. Manglona accepted his guilty plea, noting that the US government indicated there was no personal victim from Assange's actions.

She wished Assange, who turns 53 on July 3, an early happy birthday as she released him due to time already served in a British jail.

While the US government viewed Assange as reckless for putting its agents at risk of harm by publishing their names, his supporters hailed him as a hero for promoting free speech and exposing war crimes.

"We firmly believe that Mr. Assange never should have been charged under the Espionage Act and engaged in (an) exercise that journalists engage in every day," his US lawyer, Barry Pollack, told reporters outside the court.

Top News

Julian Assange / Wikileaks / australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

5h | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

6h | Panorama
Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

'Gas Babu' threw 3 mobiles into Jhenaidah pond, DB trying recovery

'Gas Babu' threw 3 mobiles into Jhenaidah pond, DB trying recovery

18m | Videos
What Porimoni and Peya said about Saklayen

What Porimoni and Peya said about Saklayen

2h | Videos
How did the 4 convicts escape?

How did the 4 convicts escape?

3h | Videos
World’s best airline for 2024 named by Skytrax

World’s best airline for 2024 named by Skytrax

4h | Videos