UN chief criticises Russia at UN meeting chaired by Lavrov

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on "Effective multilateralism through the defence of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations," at the UN headquarters in New York, US, 24 April, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a meeting chaired by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday that Moscow's invasion of Ukraine is "causing massive suffering and devastation to the country and its people" and fuelling "global economic dislocation triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic."

"Tensions between major powers are at an historic high. So are the risks of conflict, through misadventure or miscalculation," Guterres also warned the UN Security Council meeting.

Lavrov chaired the meeting on multilateralism and the founding UN Charter because Russia holds the monthly rotating presidency of the 15-member body for April.