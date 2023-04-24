UN chief criticises Russia at UN meeting chaired by Lavrov

World+Biz

Reuters
24 April, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 08:44 pm

Related News

UN chief criticises Russia at UN meeting chaired by Lavrov

Reuters
24 April, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 08:44 pm
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on &quot;Effective multilateralism through the defence of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations,&quot; at the UN headquarters in New York, US, 24 April, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on "Effective multilateralism through the defence of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations," at the UN headquarters in New York, US, 24 April, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a meeting chaired by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday that Moscow's invasion of Ukraine is "causing massive suffering and devastation to the country and its people" and fuelling "global economic dislocation triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic."

"Tensions between major powers are at an historic high. So are the risks of conflict, through misadventure or miscalculation," Guterres also warned the UN Security Council meeting.

Lavrov chaired the meeting on multilateralism and the founding UN Charter because Russia holds the monthly rotating presidency of the 15-member body for April.

Top News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov / UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres / Russia / UN Security Council meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why our walkways are unwalkable

Why our walkways are unwalkable

1h | Habitat
Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

2d | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

2d | Features
Nilufa Begum, one of the thousands of Rana Plaza collapse survivors, earlier this month in Savar. Photo: Noor A Alam

'I have nothing. Rana Plaza took my everything'

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

2h | TBS SPORTS
The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

3h | TBS Today
President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

4h | TBS Stories
Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays