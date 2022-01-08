UK says 4th Covid jabs not needed for now as booster effect lasts

World+Biz

Reuters
08 January, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 10:04 am

Related News

UK says 4th Covid jabs not needed for now as booster effect lasts

By comparison, with only two vaccine doses, protection against severe disease for the over-65s dropped to around 70% after three months and to 50% after six months

Reuters
08 January, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 10:04 am
A healthcare professional administers a booster vaccine at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pop-up vaccination centre at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, December 19, 2021. Photo : Reuters
A healthcare professional administers a booster vaccine at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pop-up vaccination centre at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, December 19, 2021. Photo : Reuters

Booster jabs are still providing high levels of protection for older people against severe disease from the Omicron coronavirus variant and there is no need for now for people to have a fourth shot, British health officials said on Friday.

Around three months after receiving a third jab, protection against hospitalisation among those aged 65 and over remained at about 90%, the UK Health Security Agency said.

"The data is highly encouraging and emphasises the value of a booster jab," Wei Shen Lim, chair for Covid-19 immunisation on the government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said in a statement.

By comparison, with only two vaccine doses, protection against severe disease for the over-65s dropped to around 70% after three months and to 50% after six months, the UKHSA said.

"The current data show the booster dose is continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease, even for the most vulnerable older age groups," Lim said.

"For this reason, the committee has concluded there is no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose, though this will continue to be reviewed."

Top News

UK Covid / jab

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

3h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

18h | Panorama
How tech giants control consumer engagement

How tech giants control consumer engagement

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

20h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

1d | Videos
Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

1d | Videos
Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals