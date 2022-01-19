UK PM Johnson drops Covid-19 restrictions

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
19 January, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 09:59 pm

Related News

UK PM Johnson drops Covid-19 restrictions

Johnson also said that while people would still be required to self-isolate for now, he did not expect to renew self-isolation legislation, which will expire in March, and would look into scrapping the requirement sooner

Reuters
19 January, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 09:59 pm
Nurses react as they treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nurses react as they treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People in England will no longer be required to wear face masks anywhere or work from home from next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, adding that scientists believed a wave of the Omicron coronavirus variant had peaked nationally.

Johnson also said that while people would still be required to self-isolate for now, he did not expect to renew self-isolation legislation, which will expire in March, and would look into scrapping the requirement sooner.

"Because of the extraordinary booster campaign, together with the way the public have responded to the Plan B measures, we can return to Plan A in England and allow Plan B regulations to expire as a result from the start of Thursday next week," Johnson told parliament.

Johnson said mandatory Covid-19 certification would end, though businesses could choose to continue Covid passes if they wanted to.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

UK Covid restriction / UK Covid / UK / jhonson / UK PM Boris Johnson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

7h | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

9h | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

10h | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

2h | Videos
Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

2h | Videos
What Causes Tsunamis?

What Causes Tsunamis?

2h | Videos
Bangkok cafe where customers interact with birds

Bangkok cafe where customers interact with birds

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’