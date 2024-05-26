Twelve injured as Qatar Airways Dublin flight hits turbulence, airport says

26 May, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 08:29 pm

Six passengers and six crew [12 total] on board sustained injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey. File Photo: Collected
Six passengers and six crew [12 total] on board sustained injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey. File Photo: Collected

Twelve people travelling on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland were injured during a bout of turbulence, Dublin Airport said on Sunday, adding that the plane landed safely and as scheduled.

Flight QR017, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed shortly before 1pm Dublin time (1200 GMT), the airport said.

"Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey," Dublin Airport said in a statement.

Irish broadcaster RTE, citing passengers arriving at the airport, said the incident lasted less than 20 seconds and occurred during food and drinks service.

Qatar Airways said in a statement that a "small number" of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries during the flight and were receiving medical attention.

The airline did not directly comment on the turbulence, but said the matter is subject to an internal investigation.

The incident took place five days after a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore was forced to land in Bangkok due to severe turbulence, which killed a 73-year-old British man and left 20 others in intensive care.

Turbulence-related airline accidents are the most common type, according to a 2021 study by the US National Transportation Safety Board.

From 2009 through 2018, the US agency found that turbulence accounted for more than a third of reported airline accidents and most resulted in one or more serious injuries, but no aircraft damage.

Last year, a study by meteorologists at the University of Reading in the UK found that skies are up to 55% bumpier than four decades ago due to climate change.

