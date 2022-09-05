Imran wants to educate supporters about ‘jihad’ to prevent suicide attacks

South Asia

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 04:22 pm

Related News

Imran wants to educate supporters about ‘jihad’ to prevent suicide attacks

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 04:22 pm
Imran Khan addresses the Bahawalpur Bar Association. Photo: Dawn
Imran Khan addresses the Bahawalpur Bar Association. Photo: Dawn

Former Pakistani prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday (3 September) said he wanted to educate his supporters about "jihad" lest they go on to carry out suicide attacks.

"I have come to prepare you for jihad. First, understand what jihad is. If you don't understand what kind of jihad you're fighting then you'll carry out a suicide attack," the former prime minister said in a speech at the Bahawalpur Bar Association.

"I want you to prepare for the struggle after thinking and understanding," he added.

The former Pakistani prime minister said he wishes for people to unite and bring about a "revolution of justice" to ensure the rule of law for all.

He said God sent humans to ensure justice on earth and justice and humanity were what differentiated mankind from animals, reports Dawn.

Imran said a civilised and humane society protected the weak from the powerful and if this element was lacking then it was just "a society of intelligent animals and nothing more".

The former prime minister said that the PTI's "jihad" was for "justice" in the country.

Imran also criticised his political opposition for their alleged corruption and claimed it was also responsible for the country's woes such as the rupee's depreciation and rising inflation.

He also hit out at the government for the events of 25 May when the police clamped down on the PTI's long march to Islamabad and lamented that justice was not provided.

Pakistan former PM Imran Khan / Jihad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

5h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

4h | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

6h | Panorama
Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

31m | Videos
Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

1h | Videos
Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

21h | Videos
Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman

5
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

6
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride