Independents win 47 of 106 seats counted in Pakistan poll, most backed by Imran Khan

People walk past a banner with a picture of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the party office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a day after the general election, in Lahore, Pakistan, February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Independent candidates contesting Pakistan's national election, most of whom are backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, won in 47 of 106 parliamentary seats as counting progressed on Friday, according to projections by broadcaster Geo News.

Results have been declared by the Election Commission of Pakistan in a total of 57 seats so far, according to the panel's website.

Elections were held to 265 of the 266 seats in the national assembly and a political party needs 133 seats for a simple majority.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)(PML-N), which has won at least 17 seats so far, may form a coalition government with independent candidates, Sharif's aide Ishaq Dar suggested on Friday, Geo reported.

"I am confident that we will form a government," Dar said, adding that his party would concede if any other party emerged a clear winner.