Pakistan's anti-graft agency summons Imran Khan for questioning

World+Biz

Reuters
18 May, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 02:06 pm

Related News

Pakistan's anti-graft agency summons Imran Khan for questioning

Reuters
18 May, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 02:06 pm
FILE PHOTO: Security officers escort Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan 12 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan 12 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Pakistan's powerful anti-corruption agency has summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan for questioning on Thursday (18 May) into the graft charges that led to his arrest on 9 May.

A spokesman for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which has in the past investigated, put on trial and jailed all those who served as prime minister since 2008, said Khan was expected at the agency's Rawalpindi headquarters, near Islamabad.

It was not clear if Khan, who denies the charges, would heed the summons. A spokesman for Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was not immediately available for comment.

Khan's 9 May arrest by paramilitary troops triggered a wave of violence that deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million. Pakistan has also been facing its worst-ever economic crisis, with a long delay in securing critical IMF funding.

The Supreme Court ordered Khan's release on bail last Friday, and another court on Wednesday extended his protective bail until 31 May.

His wife Bushra Khan, commonly known as Bushra Bibi is also on bail until 23 May.

On Wednesday, Khan said that police had surrounded his house in Lahore, in Punjab province, and that he expected to be re-arrested soon after the government warned him to hand over supporters who it blamed for attacks on the army.

Punjab's information minister Amir Mir said the government did not have any plans to arrest Khan as he had been given bail by court. "All we want him to hand over the terrorists hiding at his home," he said.

Mir said intelligence and law enforcement agencies had identified that up to 40 people accused of attacking military installations were hiding at Khan's home. He said Khan had 24 hours to surrender the suspects or face a "police operation".

Khan has said authorities could search his home but only with legal warrants from a court, and has denied sheltering anyone involved in the violence.

Top News

Pakistan former PM Imran Khan / anti-graft move / Pakistan politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

1h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation: S Sudan education minister

2h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

5h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

58m | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

43m | TBS Stories
Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

2h | TBS Stories
Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May