Russian foreign minister in New York for UN meetings

Russia&#039;s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Vladislav Deinego, head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People&#039;s Republic, and Sergei Peresada, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People&#039;s Republic, in Moscow, Russia February 25, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Vladislav Deinego, head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic, and Sergei Peresada, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, in Moscow, Russia February 25, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New York, where he will attend UN Security Council meetings on 24 and 25 April, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New York. Tomorrow, a session of the UNSC will be held chaired by him," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

She also noted that simultaneously, over 700,000 people tracked his flight using Flightradar with a total of almost 3 million, TASS has reported.

"A record," Zakharova added.

The top Russian diplomat is due to meet the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday. Earlier, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that Russia has amassed a large number of topics for debate.

In addition, Lavrov asked top diplomats from various countries, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to attend UN Security Council sessions presided over by Russia, adds the TASS report.

The subject of Lavrov and Blinken meeting in person at the UN remains unresolved.

According to Russia's foreign minister, Moscow is open to meeting with Blinken and never refuses substantive discussion proposals from the US side.

However, before the Russian delegation left for New York, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that no such meeting was planned and that the possibility "will be determined according to circumstances."

 

 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

