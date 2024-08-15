Lavrov expresses optimism for strengthening Russia-Bangladesh ties

Bangladesh

UNB
15 August, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 02:56 pm

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain. Photo: UNB
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said his country looks forward to the continuation of productive interaction with the foreign office of Bangladesh for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in all areas.

In a message addressed to Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, the Russian Foreign Minister said, he was glad to learn about Hossain's appointment to the post of the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

"The Russia-Bangladesh relations are based on the solid foundation of friendship, traditionally binding the peoples of our countries," said Russian Minister Lavrov.

He wished Hossain sound health and success at his responsible post.

Illustration: TBS

