Roche develops test kits to detect monkeypox virus

World+Biz

Reuters
26 May, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 09:40 am

Related News

Roche develops test kits to detect monkeypox virus

Reuters
26 May, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 09:40 am
The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020/ Reuters
The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020/ Reuters

Roche on Wednesday said the company and its unit have developed three test kits to detect the monkeypox virus, as the disease spreads in regions outside Africa, where the virus is not normally found.

There have been more than 200 suspected or confirmed cases in Europe and North America of monkeypox, according to the World Health Organization.

The Swiss company said one of the three LightMix Modular Virus kits detects orthopoxviruses, the biological grouping which includes viruses associated with monkeypox as well as smallpox and cowpox.

The second test detects only monkeypox viruses, specifically the West African and Central African strains. The third is for researchers and detects both orthopoxviruses and the monkeypox virus.

monkeypox / Monkeypox test kit / Roche / Monkeypox virus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

1h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

2h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

3h | Panorama
Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

1h | Videos
Tea tales at TSC

Tea tales at TSC

2h | Videos
What journalism students want to know

What journalism students want to know

3h | Videos
Where the people have more weapons than military

Where the people have more weapons than military

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh