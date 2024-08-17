Dial 16263 or 10655 if mpox symptoms appear: Health directorate

TBS Report
17 August, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 02:20 pm

Dial 16263 or 10655 if mpox symptoms appear: Health directorate

Mpox (monkeypox) is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It can cause painful blisters, swollen lymph nodes, and fever

TBS Report
17 August, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 02:20 pm
Logo of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Photo: Collected
Logo of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Photo: Collected

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has advised contacting 16263 or 10655 if symptoms of mpox appear.

Mpox (monkeypox) is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It can cause painful blisters, swollen lymph nodes, and fever, DGHS said in a press release today (17 August). 

The release said mpox has spread to many countries around the world, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya.

"If someone shows symptoms, comes into contact with an infected person, or develops symptoms within 21 days of travelling to an infected country, please contact 16263 or 10655," the release reads.

