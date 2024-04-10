Oil rises as Middle East worries offset US crude stock build

World+Biz

Reuters
10 April, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 05:45 pm

Related News

Oil rises as Middle East worries offset US crude stock build

Brent crude futures were up 30 cents, or 0.3%, at $89.72 per barrel at 1010 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.3%, to $85.52.

Reuters
10 April, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 05:45 pm
File Photo: As supply remains constrained, a chorus of Wall Street banks and oil executives are forecasting a return to $100 oil. Photo: Bloomberg
File Photo: As supply remains constrained, a chorus of Wall Street banks and oil executives are forecasting a return to $100 oil. Photo: Bloomberg

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after two days of losses as a deadlock in Gaza ceasefire talks renewed uncertainty about the security of supply from the Middle East and offset a bigger-than-expected build in U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude futures were up 30 cents, or 0.3%, at $89.72 per barrel at 1010 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.3%, to $85.52.

"Some of the heat has come out of the rally in crude oil in the early part of this week on hopes of a ceasefire in Gaza and higher U.S. inventories," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG in Singapore.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hamas said on Tuesday that an Israeli proposal on a ceasefire in the war in Gaza did not meet the demands of Palestinian militant factions, but it would study the offer further and deliver its response to mediators.

If the conflict continues, it risks the involvement of other countries in the region, particularly Hamas backer Iran, the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Meanwhile, US crude stocks climbed last week by 3.03 million barrels, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. That topped a rise by about 2.4 million barrels expected by analysts.

Official US government inventory data is due at 1430 GMT.

Separately, the government raised its forecast for US crude oil output, expecting an increase of 280,000 bpd to 13.21 million bpd in 2024, up 20,000 bpd from an earlier forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA said it expects Brent crude prices to average $88.55 a barrel in 2024, up from a previous forecast of $87, and it upgraded its demand growth forecast for the past two years.

"Broadly it reconfirmed an oil market outlook with OPEC+ in good control of the oil market," SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.

On Tuesday, both Brent and WTI fell more than 1%, as Israel-Hamas ceasefire discussions in Cairo continued.

The commander of the Revolutionary Guard's navy in Iran said it could close the Strait of Hormuz if deemed necessary. About a fifth of the volume of the world's total oil consumption passes through the strait daily.

Turkey said it would restrict exports of various products, including jet fuel, to Israel until there is a ceasefire in Gaza. Israel said it would respond with its own curbs.

Meanwhile, Fitch cut its outlook on China's sovereign credit rating to negative on Wednesday, citing risks to public finances as the economy faces increasing uncertainty in its shift to new growth models.

Middle East

Oil / Middle East / tension

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

20h | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

1d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

1d | Videos
How Azam J Chowdhury used to celebrate Eid in his childhood and youth

How Azam J Chowdhury used to celebrate Eid in his childhood and youth

Now | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

1d | Videos