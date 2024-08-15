Jamuna Oil gets new managing director

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) appointed Mustafa Qudrat-e-Elahi as the new managing director (MD) of Jamuna Oil Company Limited (JOCL), a state-run Oil Company, on Wednesday.

Mustafa Qudrat-e-Elahi has been working as the senior general manager (Commercial and Operation) at BPC. He will replace MD Mohammad Gias Uddin Ansari who was appointed in September 2018.

The decision of the appointment was made at a meeting of BPC's superior selection committee held on 14 August, according to an office order signed by BPC's Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Uddin.

As per the order, Mustafa Qudrat-e-Elahi has been appointed as MD until further order.

The order was approved by the concerned authority and will be in effect as soon as possible.

A JOCL official requesting anonymity said the new MD will take over the charge and join his office from today (15 August).