Oil prices open higher on EU Russian oil ban, end of Shanghai lockdown

World+Biz

Reuters
01 June, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 09:05 am

Related News

Oil prices open higher on EU Russian oil ban, end of Shanghai lockdown

EU leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year

Reuters
01 June, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 09:05 am
Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland, Texas US August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland, Texas US August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

Brent crude for August delivery was up 78 cents, or 0.7%, at $116.38 a barrel at 0037 GMT.

The front-month contract for July delivery expired on Tuesday at $122.84 a barrel, up 1%.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $115.30 a barrel.

Both benchmarks ended the month of May higher, marking the sixth straight month of rising prices.

EU leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, the bloc's toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago, which Moscow calls a "special military operation". 

Once fully adopted, sanctions on crude will be phased in over six months and on refined products over eight months. The embargo exempts pipeline oil from Russia as a concession to Hungary.

"However, with Germany and Poland already confirmed they won't be buying Russian oil via pipeline or sea, the total effect would be to cut 90% of Russian crude sales to the EU by year's end," analysts from ANZ Research said in a note.

In China, Shanghai's draconian Covid-19 lockdown ended at midnight on Wednesday morning after two months, prompting expectations of firmer fuel demand from the country. 

Capping gains were reports that some producers were exploring the idea of suspending Russia's participation in the OPEC+ production deal.

While there was no formal push for Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to pump more oil to make up for any potential Russian shortfall, some Gulf members had begun planning for an output increase sometime in the next few months, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing OPEC delegates. 

"The anticipation of more supply hitting the market, even after cutting Russia out, could be fueling some of this sell-off as oil gave up its post-EU embargo bounce," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, in a note.

US crude oil production rose in March by more than 3% to the highest since November, according to a monthly report from the US Energy Information Administration on Tuesday. 

US / Oil / Russian oil / EU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Within a year of starting up Silly Chilly Hotsauce, Sufia hired a commercial kitchen to produce it, which was locally sourced from farms in New Jersey. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Follow thy gut: How an employee in fashion built a food business in the East Coast 

32m | Panorama
The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

23h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

23h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

22m | Videos
Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

12h | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

13h | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products