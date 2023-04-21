Modernisation is not a privilege for a few countries: Chinese foreign minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Friday said modernisation should not be a "monopolised privilege" for a few countries.

Speaking at the Lanting Forum in Shanghai, an event sponsored by the foreign ministry, Qin claimed that China's modernisation has demonstrated that it is a "boost for peace" and a "force for justice" by brokering a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran, as well as by taking a "impartial stance" and pushing for peace talks in the Ukraine war, reports South China Morning Post.

"Modernisation is an inalienable right of all countries, but not the monopolised privilege of a few," Qin said.

"Those who have developed should not tear down the bridge or block other countries' path to modernisation. And they should not suppress, contain, or stop other countries that choose a different path to modernisation."

He further said, "China has contributed more to global growth than all the G7 countries combined.

"With over 1.4 billion people coming towards modernisation, a number larger than the combined population of all developed countries, China will give a much stronger impetus to the global economy."

Towards the end of the speech he warned that Beijing would not tolerate anything that threatened its "core interests" in Taiwan.

"We will never back down in the face of any act that undermines China's sovereignty and security. Those who play with fire over Taiwan will eventually get themselves burned," he warned.

He said there had recently been some "absurd rhetoric" accusing China of disrupting stability across the Taiwan Strait and seeking to change the status quo through force or coercion.

"Such claims go against basic common sense on international relations and historical justice", Qin added, warning this could have "dangerous consequences".

Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control.

Recently it conducted a major three-day drill around the island after the meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which Beijing viewed as a major breach of its sovereignty.

Qin told the event, attended by foreign diplomats, business representatives and academics, that China must continue to open up and "deepen the convergence of its interests with the world", citing examples such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the China International Import Expo.

China will also do its "utmost to help relieve the debts of developing countries" and "endeavour to save international financial markets and currencies from the plight of speculation, manipulation, sanctions and pressure".

For years, China has been trying to promote the use of the yuan in international trade to reduce dependency on the US dollar.

Qin also said Beijing "respects the modernisation path chosen by the people of other countries" but opposes "attempts to create ideological confrontation" and the building of barriers and "push for decoupling and separate supply chains".

"People can see full well who is exploiting and discarding the UN at its own will, who is disrupting the international order, and who is engaged in hegemonic, bullying, and high-handed practices," he said without mentioning specific countries throughout the speech.