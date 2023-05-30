China's Xi says necessary to speed up modernisation of national security system

China

Reuters
30 May, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 05:56 pm

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping meets the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping meets the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China President Xi Jinping said it was necessary for the country to speed up the modernisation of its national security system and capabilities, state media reported on Tuesday, amid a renewed focus on internal security risks and threats.

Xi also said China should push ahead with the construction of a national security risk monitoring and early warning system, CCTV reported.

Xi, who made the remarks in a national security commission meeting with top leaders in the country, said the complexity of national security issues facing China had increased significantly, according to state media.

China has been tightening national security measures and putting more scrutiny on nascent technology like generative artificial intelligence services.

Xi said the country needs to improve the level of network data artificial intelligence security governance.

