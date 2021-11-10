Malala Yousafzai ties the knot

Photo from Malala's twitter

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has tied the nuptial knot in a small ceremony in Birmingham, UK.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the education activist wrote: "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

Asser Malik is an entrepreneur who is working as the General Manager High Performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board.

She also posted four photos from the marriage ceremony in which she could be seen posing alongside her husband, Asser, as well as her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai.

"It is beyond words. Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Alhamdulillah," Ziauddin Yousafzai said in a tweet.