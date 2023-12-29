Macron calls for 'lasting ceasefire' in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a "lasting ceasefire" in Gaza amidst the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

In a statement, Macron said, "France will work in the coming days in cooperation with Jordan to carry out humanitarian operations in Gaza," reports the AFP.

Macron, an ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since the start of the war triggered by the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October, told the Israeli premier of his "deepest concern" about civilian deaths and the humanitarian emergency in Gaza, reports the Guardian.

He also insisted on the importance of measures to end violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank and prevent new planned settlements.

Netanyahu's office said during the call the prime minister thanked Macron for "France's involvement in defending freedom of navigation and its willingness to help restore security along Israel's border with Lebanon".

Last week, Macron said Israel's goal of fighting terrorism did not mean it had to "flatten Gaza", calling on the government "to stop this response because it is not appropriate, because all lives are worth the same and we defend them".

Hamas open to any proposals for 'complete and final' end to Gaza war, says official

A Hamas official has said the Palestinian militant group is "open to any ideas or proposals for a complete and final cessation of aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip".

Osama Hamdan, at a press conference on Thursday, said Hamas is not interested in a "partial or temporary cessation of aggression", AP reported.

He reiterated Hamas's position that the remaining hostages who have been held in Gaza since the 7 October attacks on Israel would only be released after a permanent ceasefire is implemented, the report said.

Israel's war cabinet is expected to meet today to discuss its plan for Gaza after the war with Hamas ends, according to reports.

The meeting comes following reports that Benjamin Netanyahu has been putting off the discussion of plans for control of the Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu has reportedly refused multiple requests from security officials to arrange a meeting on decisions relating to "the day after" Israel declares it has achieved its goals against Hamas in control of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli military 'regrets harm to civilians' after dozens killed in refugee camp strike

The Israeli military has said it "regrets the harm" caused by an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike that killed dozens of people in the Maghazi refugee camp in the centre of Gaza earlier this week.

About 86 people were killed in the Israeli airstrike in the Maghazi camp, east of Deir al-Balah, late on Sunday, according to figures by the UN human rights office.

An Israeli military official, speaking to Israel's Kan news today, said, "The type of munition did not match the nature of the attack, causing extensive collateral damage that could have been avoided."

In a later statement, the IDF said, : A preliminary investigation revealed that additional buildings located near the targets were also hit during the strikes, which likely caused unintended harm to additional uninvolved civilians.

The IDF said it "regretted the harm" to noncombatants in the incident, saying that the strike had targeted Hamas operatives but caused unexpected harm to civilians who were not involved.