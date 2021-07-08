IOC President Bach satisfied with measures in place for Olympics Games

Reuters
08 July, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 05:23 pm

There have been protests in Japan over the Olympic Games happening there this year in the middle of a pandemic. Photo: Reuters
There have been protests in Japan over the Olympic Games happening there this year in the middle of a pandemic. Photo: Reuters

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said on Thursday that he thought organisers could be satisfied that strict measures were in place to hold the Olympics safely, and that they were successful.

Bach, who arrived in Japan earlier on Thursday, was speaking at the start of five-way talks between the main parties in charge of the Olympics.

Coronavirus chronicle

Tokyo olympics

