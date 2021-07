The Tokyo Olympics officially open on July 23 – one year later than originally planned and in an Olympic stadium that will be empty of spectators thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Monirul Bhuiyan

While Tokyo is not the first Olympics to have been rescheduled or cancelled – the Olympics did not run during either of the world wars, and the Antwerp Olympics in 1920 were a modest affair – it is the first to have been postponed just months out from the opening ceremony. Photo: Monirul Bhuiyan