‘I had concerns about marriage’, says Malala 

Photo/Courtesy

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai said she is 'lucky' that husband Asser Malik understands her values, during an interview on Sunday (November 14).

Malala recently wed Pakistan Cricket Board member Malik having previously told Vogue Magazine in July that she was unsure if she would ever get married.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, wed in Birmingham on November 9 and celebrated at home with her family.

In Sunday's interview, Malala disclosed that she was in fact never against marriage, but did have some concerns.

"I had concerns about marriage and that is true for many girls around the world who have seen reports about child marriage and reports about forced marriage," she told the BBC's Andrew Marr.

"Imbalance of power and how girls and women make more compromises than men and how a lot of these customs are influenced by patriarchy and misogyny, so you have to question the systems that we're living in and you have to question the status quo", she said.

A prominent climate activist focusing on the impact climate change has on girls, Malala also discussed her thoughts on the outcome of the COP26 summit, which concluded on Saturday (November 13).

"Every year around four million girls are at risk of losing their education, and that's related to the climate events like floods and droughts. So, that was my expectation that the leaders would do something, but unfortunately they have not met the expectations of me and other climate activists", she said.

Malala is revered in many parts of the world, especially in Western countries, for her courage and eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women.

The activist survived being shot at age 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan.