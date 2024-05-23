Harvard denies degrees to 13 pro-Palestine protesters, defying faculty vote

Bloomberg
23 May, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 07:40 pm

The move came after 115 faculty members showed up to a meeting on Monday and voted to allow the students to graduate, even after they’d been disciplined by an administrative board, according to the Harvard Crimson.

Demonstrators take part in an &quot;Emergency Rally: Stand with Palestinians Under Siege in Gaza,&quot; amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US on 14 October 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators take part in an "Emergency Rally: Stand with Palestinians Under Siege in Gaza," amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US on 14 October 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Harvard University's governing board said it's declining to award degrees to 13 students who violated the university's policies by participating in a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

The move came after 115 faculty members showed up to a meeting on Monday and voted to allow the students to graduate, even after they'd been disciplined by an administrative board, according to the Harvard Crimson. The Faculty of Arts and Sciences has about 888 voting members.

The ruling is likely to exacerbate divisions between the Harvard Corp., led by former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, and some faculty and students. The students were found to have "violated the university's policies by their conduct during their participation in the recent encampment in Harvard Yard," the corporation said in a statement Wednesday. It added that the faculty vote did not revisit the disciplinary proceeding nor restore the students to "good standing."

Harvard Corp. has been criticised since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, with the university struggling to combat accusations of antisemitism on campus and over its handling of former president Claudine Gay, the university's first black president, who resigned after just months in the role.

In recent weeks it's come under scrutiny as protesters set up an encampment on Harvard Yard while university leadership, including interim President Alan Garber, has also faced backlash from faculty and students for disciplining activists who are demanding the university disclose its financial ties to Israel and divest.

Asmer Asrar Safi, an incoming Rhodes scholar to Oxford University from Pakistan, said on X that he's one of the students unable to graduate.

More than 1,539 degrees will be awarded to Harvard College students in a ceremony on Thursday in Harvard Yard, which will include a day of processions, celebration and speakers, including journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa.

