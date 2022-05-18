Where's the beef? McDonald's, Wendy's are sued over burger sizes

Global Economy

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 02:36 pm

Related News

Where's the beef? McDonald's, Wendy's are sued over burger sizes

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 02:36 pm
A McDonald&#039;s restaurant is seen in Tokyo November 29, 2008. Photo: Reuters
A McDonald's restaurant is seen in Tokyo November 29, 2008. Photo: Reuters

Justin Chimienti thought the Big Mac he bought at McDonald's and the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger he bought at Wendy's would be as big and juicy as advertised.

He says they were not, and now he is suing the fast-food chains.

Chimienti sued McDonald's Corp and Wendy's Co on Tuesday, accusing them of defrauding customers with ads that make burgers appear larger than they actually are.

The proposed class action filed in Brooklyn federal court is similar to a lawsuit filed in March, by the same three law firms, against Burger King Corp in Miami.

Chimienti said McDonald's and Wendy's use undercooked beef patties in ads, making the patties appear 15% to 20% larger than what customers get.

The complaint said meat shrinks 25% when cooked, and quoted a food stylist who said she has worked for McDonald's and Wendy's and prefers using undercooked patties because fully-cooked burgers look "less appetizing."

Chimienti, who lives in Suffolk County, said both chains "materially" overstate burger sizes, while Wendy's also inflates the amount of toppings.

"Defendants' actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially," the complaint said.

McDonald's and Wendy's did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A lawyer for Chimienti had no immediate additional comment.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for alleged breaches of contract since May 2016 and violations of consumer protection laws nationwide.

In an April 28 conference call with analysts, McDonald's Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski said lower-income consumers probably faced "increased value sensitivity" as rents and gas prices rise.

Meanwhile, Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor told analysts on May 11 that "inflation is being noticed by the consumers."

Burger King, part of Restaurant Brands International Inc, has yet to formally respond to the Miami lawsuit.

The case is Chimienti v Wendy's International LLC et al, US District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 22-02880.

Top News / World+Biz

McDonald / McDonald’s Corp / McDonalds / McDonald's

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

5h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

6h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Putin revived Nato

How Putin revived Nato

27m | Videos
Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

6h | Videos
Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists