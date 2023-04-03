McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices

Global Economy

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 09:55 am

Related News

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices

In an internal email last week to US employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 09:55 am
FILE PHOTO: The logo of a McDonald&#039;s Corp restaurant is seen in Los Angeles, California, US October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of a McDonald's Corp restaurant is seen in Los Angeles, California, US October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Burger chain McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its US offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about its layoffs as part of a broader company restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

In an internal email last week to US employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. It is unclear how many employees will be laid off.

"During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal.

McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The fast-food chain said in January that it would review corporate staffing levels as part of an updated business strategy, which could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion in others.

McDonald's is expected to begin announcing key decisions by Monday.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

McDonald's / layoffs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

1h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

1h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

1h | Panorama
Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

22h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

18h | TBS Entertainment
Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

19h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

22h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend