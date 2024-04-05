McDonald's to buy back all its Israeli restaurants

USA

Reuters
05 April, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 09:38 am

Related News

McDonald's to buy back all its Israeli restaurants

McDonald's is a global chain but its franchises are often owned locally and operate autonomously

Reuters
05 April, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 09:38 am
FILE PHOTO: The logo of a McDonald&#039;s Corp restaurant is seen in Los Angeles, California, US October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of a McDonald's Corp restaurant is seen in Los Angeles, California, US October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

McDonald's is buying its 30-year-old Israel franchise from Alonyal Ltd, taking back ownership of 225 restaurants in the country that employs more than 5,000 people, the companies said on Thursday.

The US fast-food chain has been subject to boycotts and protests since Alonyal announced shortly after the Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas that it would be donating free meals to Israeli military.

McDonald's is a global chain but its franchises are often owned locally and operate autonomously.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Its CEO Chris Kempczinski had said in January the company has seen "meaningful impact" in several markets in the Middle East and some outside the region due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"McDonald's remains committed to the Israeli market and to ensuring a positive employee and customer experience in the market going forward," Jo Sempels, president of International Developmental Licensed Markets, said on Thursday.

After the completion of the transaction in the coming months, McDonald's will own Alonyal's restaurants and operations while retaining its employees, Omri Padan, CEO and owner of Alonyal, said.

The companies did not disclose the terms of the transaction.

Another major Western fast food chain Starbucks has also seen boycott campaigns over their perceived pro-Israeli stance and alleged financial ties to Israel.

Top News / World+Biz

McDonald's / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

37m | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

47m | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

21h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

12h | Videos
FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

13h | Videos
Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

18h | Videos
How to take care of mouth and teeth during Ramadan

How to take care of mouth and teeth during Ramadan

1h | Videos