US Treasury calls for inter-agency approach on digital asset risks, benefits

Global Economy

Reuters
08 July, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 10:50 am

Related News

US Treasury calls for inter-agency approach on digital asset risks, benefits

Reuters
08 July, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 10:50 am
A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

 The US Treasury said on Thursday it had delivered "a framework" to President Joe Biden for international engagement and an inter-agency approach to address the risks and benefits of digital assets.

The framework also directs the administration to promote development of digital asset and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) technologies.

The United States must continue working with international partners on standards for the development of digital payment architecture and CBDCs, according to the Treasury.

"Uneven regulation, supervision, and compliance across jurisdictions creates opportunities for arbitrage and raises risks to financial stability and the protection of consumers, investors, businesses, and markets," the Treasury said in a statement posted to its website.

The Treaury also said it will continue to work with various organisations, including the G7, G20, and the International Monetary Fund.

World+Biz

USA / US treasury / Digital Assests

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bobby Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

Who would replace Boris Johnson? Here are his likely successors

1h | Panorama
Shakti Bidyalaya runs mass education programmes among street and slum children. Photo: Courtesy

Banglar Pathshala: In search for the true meaning of education

3h | Panorama
Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

3h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Power cuts are back. Was this inevitable?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How effective was 100% electrification

How effective was 100% electrification

3h | Videos
How to achieve success in life

How to achieve success in life

3h | Videos
New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

16h | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM