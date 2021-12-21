US current account deficit widens to biggest in 15 years in Q3

Reuters
21 December, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 08:03 pm

The current account gap represented 3.7% of gross domestic product

FILE PHOTO: Containers are loaded onto a ship, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in the Port of Los Angeles, California, US, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
The US current account deficit surged to a 15-year high in the third quarter amid a record increase in imports as businesses rushed to replenish depleted inventories.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, accelerated 8.3% to $214.8 billion last quarter. That was the biggest shortfall since the third quarter of 2006.

Data for the second quarter was revised to show a $198.3 billion deficit, instead of $190.3 billion as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $205.0 billion deficit last quarter.

The current account gap represented 3.7% of gross domestic product. That was the largest share since the fourth quarter of 2008 and was up from 3.5% in the April-June quarter.

Still, the deficit remains below a peak of 6.3% of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2005 as the United States is now a net exporter of crude oil and fuel. 

