Elon Musk, Tesla attack SEC for 'unrelenting' harassment

Global Economy

Reuters
17 February, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 09:19 pm

Related News

Elon Musk, Tesla attack SEC for 'unrelenting' harassment

The accusation came in a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, who presided over a 2018 SEC settlement stemming from Musk's tweet about a potential buyout of Tesla

Reuters
17 February, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 09:19 pm
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. Photo :Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. Photo :Reuters

Tesla Inc and its Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday accused the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of harassing them with an "endless" and "unrelenting" investigation to punish Musk for being an outspoken critic of the government.

The accusation came in a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, who presided over a 2018 SEC settlement stemming from Musk's tweet about a potential buyout of Tesla.

"Mr. Musk and Tesla respectfully seek a course correction," wrote Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Musk and Tesla. "Enough is enough."

The SEC declined to comment.

Thursday's letter escalates Musk's battle with regulators as they scrutinize his social media posts and Tesla's treatment of workers, including accusations of discrimination.

It followed Tesla's disclosure on 7 February that it had receiving a subpoena from the SEC about its compliance with the 2018 settlement.

The SEC sued Musk in August 2018 after he tweeted he had "funding secured" to potentially take his electric car company private at $420 per share. In reality, a buyout was not close.

Tesla and Musk settled by agreeing to each pay $20 million in civil fines, and to let Tesla lawyers vet some of Musk's communications in advance, including tweets that could affect Tesla's stock price. Musk also gave up Tesla's chairmanship.

The latest subpoena was issued on 16 November, ten days after Musk polled his Twitter followers on whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stake, triggering a sell-off.

In Thursday's letter, Spiro accused the SEC of ignoring its commitment to distribute to shareholders the $40 million in fines, while instead "devoting its formidable resources to endless, unfounded investigations" into Musk and Tesla.

"Worst of all, the SEC seems to be targeting Mr. Musk and Tesla for unrelenting investigation largely because Mr. Musk remains an outspoken critic of the government; the SEC's outsized efforts seem calculated to chill his exercise of First Amendment rights," Spiro wrote.

Spiro asked Nathan to schedule a conference to find out why the SEC is "issuing subpoenas unilaterally" without court approval, and why the money isn't being distributed.

The letter was filed eight days after California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Tesla over allegations by Black workers that it tolerated racial discrimination at its Fremont, California plant.

Tesla called that lawsuit misguided. It is also trying to reduce or throw out an approximately $137 million jury award to a Black former elevator operator for subjecting him to a hostile work environment at the Fremont plant.

The cases are SEC v Musk, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-08865; and SEC v Tesla Inc in the same court, No. 18-08947.

Top News / World+Biz

Elon Musk / Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk / SEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

11h | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

12h | Pursuit
The recent years have not been kind to the royals. And Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit certainly does not help. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew's lawsuit was settled, sure, but not forgotten

9h | Panorama
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the government realise that more needs to be done to ensure quality healthcare for all. Photo: Mumit M

Why we need public-private partnerships in healthcare

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1h | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

3h | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

3h | Videos
United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 